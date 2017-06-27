Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Till Vodka expands distribution with focus on heartland markets

Published 27 June 2017

Till American Wheat Vodka has expanded their distribution in 2017 with a focus on key heartland markets.

Till Vodka is currently available in Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin, and will launch in Minnesota in July.

In addition, the Till Vodka package has been updated from a clear glass bottle to a frosted bottle to better showcase their creative, heartland design. Currently sold in 750-ml and 1-liter sizes, Till is releasing 1.75-liter and 50-ml formats to meet popular demand, and working with heartland bartenders to develop "great American" cocktails.

"As a heartland distillery with a historic Kansas tradition, we're proud to source the finest wheat for Till Vodka from the farmers in our area," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients.

"The quality, smoothness and authentic appeal of Till is inherently connected to the American heartland and has driven our growth. We are pleased to expand our distribution base in the Midwest, while also making thoughtful packaging changes that reflect our brand distinction." 

Made by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients in Atchison, Kansas, Till Vodka is created from premium Kansas wheat. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship.

Interested in great American vodka cocktails for July 4th and summer? Visit our website for select recipes and reach out to us for more! The suggested retail price of Till Vodka is $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle.



Source: Company Press Release

