Tomatin Distillery launches final two expressions of limited edition Five Virtues Series

Tomatin Distillery has launched the final two expressions of its limited edition Five Virtues Series, Metal and Water. The latest releases follow the company's other expressions including Wood, Fire and Earth.

The series draws inspiration from the elements of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water – with each single malt expression enjoying a limited run of 6,000 bottles and a focus on the effects of different cask maturations.

The Metal edition has a distinct character expressed by the distillery's 12 beautiful copper stills. Every drop of Tomatin whisky flows through the uniquely shaped and sized stills, giving the whisky its own distinctive characteristics. Metal is matched with classic first fill Bourbon barrels, demonstrating the firm’s definitive Tomatin style.

The Metal expression is typically soft, sweet and light with flavours of soft creamy vanilla laced with sweet treats such as milk chocolate, marshmallows and ice cream. Citrus notes also emerge with equally sweet spices.

Completing the series is Water, inspired by the water from the Alt-na-Frith burn; the company’s own private water source. The soft and pure water is drawn year round but this particular edition employs a winter-distilled spirit and Sherry butts to enrich the final flavour.

Water is delightfully mature, expressing fruity flavours, with hints of chocolate honeycomb and smooth toffee, which are complemented by rich blood orange marmalade. This warming whisky has a long and oily finish.

Tomatin marketing manager Jennifer Masson said: "After the tremendous success we experienced when we released our first three expressions in the Five Virtues series last year, we are incredibly excited to see how the public receive the final two elements in the collection: Metal and Water.

"The Five Virtues series was inspired by global concepts and the growth we've experienced as a brand, so it is incredible to have the series so well received by customers that know us or who are only just hearing about Tomatin."

Distillery general manager Graham Eunson said: "During the cold winter months at Tomatin, the vapours have less contact with the condensers during the distillation process and are therefore turned back into liquid form far quicker.

In the Water expression, a winter distilled spirit, this results in a slightly heavier and fuller spirit, which when combined with its Sherry cask maturation, gives a great, full-bodied whisky. The Metal expression meanwhile uses bourbon barrels, which really accentuate Tomatin's house style; light, sweet and fruity."

The first expressions released early last year, Wood and Fire sold out within six months. Earth, a rare peated release from the distillery, was released in September 2017 and sold out in January 2018.

Each whisky in the series has been packaged in especially designed cartons featuring the work of contemporary artist, Eva Ullrich, who represented each expression with abstract art. The Metal and Water expressions are available specialist retailers, from £49.99.

Source: Company Press Release