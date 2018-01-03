Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Twelv 31 Spirits launches new liqueur

Published 03 January 2018

Twelv 31 Spirits has launched a new liqueur Velvet Berry, which is claimed to be a perfect blend of vodka, rum, and exotic berries.

The word is spreading fast. Named after the world popular day for partying, New Year's Eve, this drink is perfect for any kind of celebration on this auspicious day of reveling and fun.

Twelv 31 is the world's first premium vodka and white rum-based liqueur. Its sultry Velvet Berry flavor is the perfect blend of both strength and sweetness. As the first liqueur of its kind, Twelv 31 is an impeccable addition to any festivity or celebration.

Taking balance to the next level, this first-class drink is perfectly pourable, and is ready to be served straight from the bottle.

A premium blend of exotic berries and tropical fruit essences, coupled with both vodka and white rum, Twelv 31 is an explosive combination and a heavy-weight contender in the spirits industry. With its signature color, effortless mixability, and impeccably smooth finish, Twelv 31 is sure to help you celebrate life, and all of its most precious moments. 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Liqueurs
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.