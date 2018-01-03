Twelv 31 Spirits launches new liqueur

Twelv 31 Spirits has launched a new liqueur Velvet Berry, which is claimed to be a perfect blend of vodka, rum, and exotic berries.

The word is spreading fast. Named after the world popular day for partying, New Year's Eve, this drink is perfect for any kind of celebration on this auspicious day of reveling and fun.

Twelv 31 is the world's first premium vodka and white rum-based liqueur. Its sultry Velvet Berry flavor is the perfect blend of both strength and sweetness. As the first liqueur of its kind, Twelv 31 is an impeccable addition to any festivity or celebration.

Taking balance to the next level, this first-class drink is perfectly pourable, and is ready to be served straight from the bottle.

A premium blend of exotic berries and tropical fruit essences, coupled with both vodka and white rum, Twelv 31 is an explosive combination and a heavy-weight contender in the spirits industry. With its signature color, effortless mixability, and impeccably smooth finish, Twelv 31 is sure to help you celebrate life, and all of its most precious moments.

Source: Company Press Release