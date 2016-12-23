Whisky sales in UK help boost economy by an extra £100m

Whisky sales throughout the UK have helped boost Treasury coffers by over £100m, latest figures reveal.

In the 12 months to the end of October this year, through spirits duty, the Treasury bagged an additional £101m which included the tax paid by consumers on a bottle of Scotch Whisky.

Along with other spirits, Scotch Whisky earns about £3.2bn each year in the form of duty to the Treasury.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said that the figure has increased since the UK government’s decision of scrapping of the alcohol duty escalator in 2014 which meant that duties on alcohol would not rise 2% above inflation.

Julie Hesketh-Laird, acting chief executive of the SWA, said: "Easing the duty regime on Scotch Whisky has helped customers, businesses and taxpayers. The boost to public funds is the result of a successful policy.

"Scotch is one of the UK's most important industries, supporting around 40,000 jobs and contributing £5bn to the economy each year. Government support for industry helps to give small businesses, as well as larger producers, confidence in the future."

As per the SWA, the alcohol industry was given a further fillip in the following year when Chancellor Philip Hammond cut 2% on the duty paid on Scotch Whisky among all other spirits.

The decision, it said paved the way for an increase of £123m in the next 12 months period. SWA further added that that the excise on spirits was stopped in the current Budget.

After the scrapping of the alcohol duty escalator, receipts from spirits duty have shown to be £155m higher per annum than what they were before it.

The SWA said that in spite of the promising signs seen by the industry in recent times, it wants more to be done by the government, especially in a period of uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Image: Whisky sales have profited the UK Treasury by £101m from October 2015 to October 2016. Photo: courtesy of Scotch Whisky Association.