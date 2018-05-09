WhistlePig releases crowdsourced whiskey

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey has released the second blend of their limited edition annual FarmStock estate release that originally made its debut in 2017.

The FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002 blend was crowdsourced from more than 500 bartenders, influencers, and consumers at blending events across the country.

The vision is to produce a whiskey made from rye grown on their farm, proofed with water from its well and aged in Vermont oak barrels made from wood harvested from its farm and the surrounding area.

Rye Crop 002 is WhistlePig's two-year aged whiskey, made from rye grown on the farm.

The whiskey, which has been aged in Vermont oak barrels made from locally harvested trees, is claimed to feature a unique char and toast designed by master distiller Dave Pickerell.

The whiskey is then balanced with 6 and 10 year old Ryes from their special reserves to combine the wildness of young spirit with the richness of aged spirit. The final No. 002 blend increases FarmStock's Triple Terroir’s alcohol by volume (ABV) to 12% and brings it to a total ABV of 32%.

FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002 includes 32% two year aged Triple Terroir whiskey made at the WhistlePig farm, 45% 6-year aged whiskey from MGPI in Indiana and 23% 10-year aged whiskey from Alberta Distillers in Canada.

WhistlePig hand bottled this year's limited release at 86 proof, and the suggested retail price is $72.99.

WhistlePig chief blender Pete Lynch said: "With the original Rye Crop 001, our goal was simple: we wanted to bring you a whiskey that showcased the quality of our young distillate, while remaining balanced and finessed through the careful selection of casks in the blending process.

"Now with Crop 002, we took an even bigger approach, with the flavors from two year old WhistlePig front and center. The whiskey drinks like an old friend with an undeniable maturity."

Image: WhistlePig’s FarmStock Rye whiskey. Photo: Courtesy of WhistlePig Whiskey.