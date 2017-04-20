William Grant acquires US craft distillery Tuthilltown Spirits

Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons has acquired New York-based Tuthilltown Spirits for an undisclosed amount, marking its entry into American whiskey distilling for first time.

Tuthilltown Spirits produces several craft spirits including the Hudson Whiskey which was acquired by William Grant & Sons in 2010.

William Grant & Sons acquired the entire 36-acre Tuthilltown facility which includes the distillery that produces Hudson and several other local craft spirits brands.

William Grant & Sons’ CEO Simon Hunt commented, “In 2010, William Grant & Sons bought the Hudson Whiskey brand as we were not only attracted to the possibilities within the American whiskey category but in particular, the authenticity of the Hudson brand and the excellence of the whiskey; the same is true of the distillery.

"The entire team at Tuthilltown bring an incredible passion to what they do and possess an entrepreneurial spirit that we will whole heartedly encourage.”

Within a short period of time, the craft distillery founded by Ralph Erenzo and Brian Lee achieved several industry accolades for developing the Hudson brand. For William Grant & Sons the brand’s acquisition helped to expand its position in the US.

Simon Hunt said that Ralph will still be very much associated with William Grant & Sons’ operations in the US.

Erenzo said: “William Grant & Sons is a company that holds true family values and is home to a number of spirits brands we respect and admire. It is renowned for its excellence in distilling and we share similar.

“We’ve been working with William Grant & Sons for a number of years and look forward to building on that relationship to help Tuthilltown fully achieve its potential.”

Image: William Grant & Sons aquires Tuthilltown Spirits in New York. Photo: Courtesy of William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd.