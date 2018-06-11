Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
William Grant to launch Scotch whisky in India

DBR Staff Writer Published 11 June 2018

William Grant & Sons, a family-owned Scotch whisky maker, has signed a deal with India-based Modi Distilleries, a part of Modi Group, to bottle and launch Grant’s blended Scotch whisky in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Scotch whisky will be shipped in bulk from Scotland to Modi’s distillery in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, where it will be bottled, packaged before it is sold across the nation.

The latest move would be the 130-year-old scotch giant’s only bottling arrangement outside Scotland currently.

The Scotch whisky is expected to be rolled out from September 2018. Grant’s will be initially sold across the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

William Grant & Sons India managing director James Pennefather said: “This marks an important next phase of William Grant & Sons in India. The scale of the market for scotch brands bottled in India is 10 times larger than those bottled in Scotland and imported.

“Having already established a successful portfolio of imported premium spirits such as Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder and Hendricks Gin in India, we decided that this is the right time to enter local production with an established family business, Modi Distilleries.”

As per IWSR global forecasts, India is expected to be one the largest contributors to global whisky growth over the next five years.

The blended Scotch market in India is expected to grow to five million cases by 2021. Presently, the market for Scotch brands bottled in India is considered to be 10 times larger than those bottled in Scotland and imported.

Modi Distilleries executive director Abhishek Modi said: “This association with William Grant & Sons is a natural fit for our company, since we have already established our quality credentials with brands such as Rockford Reserve and Artic Vodka.”

Image: William Grant to start selling in India from September. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Mroczek/Unsplash.

