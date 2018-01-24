Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Zamora buys majority stake in Martin Miller’s Gin

DBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

Spain-based wines and spirits producer Zamora Company has acquired a majority stake in Martin Miller’s Gin for an undisclosed sum.

The gin brand joins the Spanish beverage company’s portfolio which includes Licor 43, Villa Massa limoncello, El Afilador liqueurs and the recently acquired sangria brand Lolea.

Financial details about the stake acquisition were not disclosed.

The remaining 45% stake will be held by co-founders David Bromige and Andreas Versteegh, and CEO Jacob Ehrenkrona, through Living Capital.

Ehrenkrona and Bromige will remain in their existing positions as CEO and Creative Director, while Versteegh has been replaced by Emilio Restoy as chairman of the board.

Zamora Company CEO Emilio Restoy said: “Our brands are the soul of our company and Martin Miller´s Gin perfectly reflects our vision as creators of premium brands, as innovators with a vocation to lead the market.

“This agreement is clear proof of the vision of Zamora Company to be recognized as one of the most dynamic players in the beverages market – a producer and distributor of premium brands worldwide.”

The acquisition is part of Zamora’s plan to add value with people and brands to enable it to reach its goal of building a world class company.

Ehrenkrona claims that MartinMiller’s Gin brand has seen a strong growth in the Spanish market and in other gin markets in Central Europe and in the UK.

The gin-maker stated that sales in the UK grew by 50% last year, adding to total global sales volume of 100,000 cases.

 

Image: Zamora acquires stake in MartinMiller’s Gin from the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Snack Admiral/FreeImages.com.

